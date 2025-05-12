Zirakpur's 6-Lane Bypass to Elevate Motia Guildford Square as Top Investment Hub

PNN

Chandigarh [India], May 12: The Centre has greenlit a Rs1,878.31-crore, six-lane Zirakpur bypass, a flagship project under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, aimed at decongesting the bustling Zirakpur-Chandigarh corridor. Spanning 19.2 km, the bypass will seamlessly link Mohali, Panchkula, and the upcoming international airport while easing traffic bottlenecks. Enhanced connectivity is expected to catalyse real estate growth, with analysts predicting a 25-30% rise in commercial property demand along the route. This infrastructure push aligns with Punjab's strategy to position Zirakpur as a satellite business hub, attracting investors eyeing high-return corridors bolstered by central-government-backed infrastructure.

Strategically located on PR7 Airport Road, Motia Guildford Square is poised to leverage the bypass's transformative impact. The mixed-use development, offering premium retail spaces, fine-dining restaurants, and entertainment zones, is primed to benefit from increased traffic flow and rising disposable incomes. Its proximity to the bypass and key residential clusters like VIP Road and Baltana makes it an ideal hotspot for leasing ventures, including cafes, co-working spaces, and branded outlets. With 85% pre-leasing occupancy and proximity to IT hubs, the project guarantees robust footfall and rental yields, appealing to entrepreneurs and institutional investors.

LC Mittal, Director, Motia Builders Group said, "The PM Gati Shakti-backed bypass is a watershed moment for Zirakpur's infrastructure, bridging it with Chandigarh's economic dynamism. Motia Guildford Square is meticulously designed to meet this surge in demand, offering a blend of luxury and accessibility. Investors here are not just acquiring spacethey're securing a foothold in Punjab's fastest-growing commercial ecosystem."

Motia Guildford Square: Elevating Zirakpur's Commercial Legacy

Building on Zirakpur's reputation as a commercial hotspot, Motia Guildford Square introduces a futuristic 1.8 million sq. ft. development designed to redefine urban lifestyles. Catering to a catchment of 1 million residents, the project blends retail, dining, and entertainment, anchored by global brands and gourmet experiences. Smart parking, green spaces, and tech-driven infrastructure cater to diverse demographics, from mid-market families to luxury shoppers. With pre-leasing interest from multinational retailers and a focus on experiential retail, the project is set to become a landmark, cementing Zirakpur's status as Punjab's premier destination for high-yield investments and cosmopolitan living.

