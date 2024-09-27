Zomato Co-Founder Akriti Chopra Steps Down After 13 Years

Zomato co-founder and chief public officer Aakriti Chopra has stepped down after holding the position for 13 years. The company revealed her resignation in a regulatory filing on September 27, 2024. Chopra, one of the pioneers of the food delivery company, has played a key role in the growth of the company.

Chopra wrote in her exit mail, which was uploaded on the stock exchange, "Deepi, as discussed, I am formally sending my resignation effective today, September 27, 2024. It has been an incredibly enriching journey over the last 13 years. Thank you for everything. I am always a call away. Best wishes to you and Shashwat."

Chopra joined Zomato in 2011, initially as a senior executive in finance and operations. She held various leadership roles over the years, including CFO, before becoming CPO in 2021. Chopra moved on to pursue other interests and thanked CEO Deepinder Goyal for enriching his journey at Zomato.

In January 2022, Gunjan Patidar, Zomato's then chief technology officer and co-founder, resigned after more than a decade with the company. This followed the resignation of another co-founder, Mohit Gupta, in November 2022. Gupta, who had served as CEO of Zomato's food delivery business, was elevated to co-founder status in 2020.