Zydus receives final approval from US regulator for Azithromycin tablets

Published: April 10, 2023

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 10 : Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Azithromycin Tablets USP, 500 mg.

Azithromycin is prescribed to treat certain bacterial infections such as bronchitis, pneumonia, sexually transmitted diseases (STD), and infections of the ears, lungs, sinuses, skin, throat, and reproductive organs.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad, it informed stock exchanges.

Azithromycin Tablets USP, 500 mg has about annual sales of USD 20 million in the US.

