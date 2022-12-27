1st Test, Day 2: Conway, Latham lead New Zealand's strong reply against Pakistan

Karachi, Dec 27 Giving a solid reply to Pakistan's first-innings total of 438, New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham forged a solid unbroken opening partnership of 165 runs to end day two of the first Test 273 runs behind at the National Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Conway ended the day on 82 not out having completed 1000 Test runs in 19 innings, the fastest by a New Zealand batsman. On the other hand, his partner Latham was on 78 not out, with New Zealand scoring at three-and-a-half runs an over in their innings.

After Pakistan resumed on 317/5, home captain Babar Azam fell in the first over but the lower order resisted strongly, led by Agha Salman's maiden test hundred.

Babar could not add to his overnight score of 161 and was caught behind off the bowling of Tim Southee. However, batting with the tailenders, Agha cleverly rotated the strike and brought up his hundred with back-to-back fours off spinner Ish Sodhi (2-87).

Agha, who ended on 103, was the last Pakistan wicket to fall, trapped lbw by Southee (3-69) after trying to hit the bowler over midwicket.

In reply, Conway and Latham denied Pakistan an early breakthrough and shared a century stand before the home side managed to create an opportunity.

Conway was on 57 when he attempted to cut left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (0-37) and Pakistan's half-hearted appeal for caught-behind was turned down. Nauman looked convinced Conway had edged the ball and replays later confirmed it but Babar, who was standing in the slips, chose not to review the decision.

Thereafter, Conway and Latham had little difficulty dealing with young Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed (0-57), who had claimed 17 wickets in two matches in his debut series against England this month.

Babar himself bowled three overs but his part-time off-spin failed to make a breakthrough.

Brief scores: New Zealand 165/0 (Devon Conway 82 not out, Tom Latham 78 not out) trail Pakistan 438 (Babar Azam 161, Agha Salman 103; Tim Southee 3-69) by 273 runs

