Talat Hussain Dies: Legendary Pakistan Actor Dies in Karachi

Talat Hussain, one of Pakistan's most accomplished and celebrated actors, died on Sunday at a private hospital here following a prolonged illness. He was 83. Hussain is survived by two daughters and one son.

Hussain was born on September 18, 1940, the Pakistan Television (PTV) said in a social media post on X. He studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and began his artistic career in the 1960s. His popular plays include Bandish, Karvaan, Hawain and Parachaiyan. Popular films include Chirag Jalta Raha, Gumnaam, Baaghi, and Actor in Law.

In 1961, he made his film debut with Fazal Karim Fazli’s movie “Chirag Chalta Raha”, where he played the role of the younger brother of actress Deeba. This film also starred renowned actors Muhammad Ali, Zeba, and Kamal Irani.

Hussain later worked alongside Muhammad Ali and Zeba in Shabab Kiranvi’s film “Insaan Aur Aadmi”. In this movie, a song titled “Humne Tumse Pyar Kiya Hai” was recorded in the voice of the famous comedian Rangila.

Hussain also delivered an impressive performance as a lawyer in the Indian film “Souten Ki Beti”. In Pakistan, he acted in numerous other films including “Halchal”.

The late senior producer at Radio Pakistan, Qamar Jamil, played a crucial role in Hussain’s professional training. In that era, those who learned the nuances of voice acting at the state broadcaster often went on to pursue acting.