2nd Test, Day 1: Ashwin, Umesh pick four wickets each as India bowl out Bangladesh for 227

Dhaka, Dec 22 Fast bowler Umesh Yadav and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked four wickets each as India bowled out Bangladesh for 227 in 73.5 overs on day one of the second Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. For Bangladesh, a returning Mominul Haque was the lone ranger with a stroke-filled and calm 84.

In the final session, Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit a couple of boundaries before nicking one behind to Rishabh Pant off Umesh. The pacer had another wicket in quick succession when he got one to come in and trap Nurul Hasan lbw. Umesh had his fourth wicket when Taskin Ahmed went for a drive and the leading edge was snapped up by point.

Ashwin came in and had Mominul chasing a wide carrom ball outside the off-stump. But the ball sneaked in and brushed the glove to go behind to the keeper. A ball later, Ashwin got his fourth wicket when Khaled Ahmed whacked a full toss to deep mid-wicket. Apart from Umesh and Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat picked two wickets and impressed with his accuracy and extra bounce on his return to Test cricket after 12 years.

In the afternoon session, captain Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das got starts. But neither of them could last long to put up a big score, as India made strikes at regular intervals, with Jaydev Unadkat looking impressive in just his second Test with his accuracy and ability to challenge Bangladesh batters with seam and extra bounce.

India had success straightaway after lunch as Shakib looked to clear Umesh over mid-off, but gave a simple catch to the fielder. They were able to keep Mominul and Rahim quiet though the duo got a boundary each.

The floodgates opened for Bangladesh when Rahim smacked Ashwin for a hat-trick of boundaries through cover, mid-on and point. Mominul joined the fun by flicking Jaydev twice through mid-wicket for successive boundaries.

Rahim greeted Axar Patel with a sweep through the short fine leg, before departing for 26 right after the drinks break. A ball from Unadkat that held its line from short of good length and got to come in with the angle, taking the edge on a forced poke behind to the keeper.

Mominul increased his risk-taking when he fiercely cut off Unadkat over the slip cordon and got his fifty-two balls later with another slash through the backward point. Das got going with a punch and pull off Siraj for four and six, before taking a boundary off Axar through a cut.

His promising stay ended when Ashwin deceived him with flight and picked out short mid-wicket to perfection. Mehidy and Mominul got another boundary each while India burnt another review as the session came to a close.

Earlier, on his return to Test cricket after an absence of 12 years and two days, Unadkat claimed the wicket of Zakir Hasan while Ashwin dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto in the first session in which India asked many questions, beat the edges constantly and got extra bounce too. From there, Mominul hung around even as others fell, but India got them out for an ordinary total.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 227 all out in 73.5 overs (Mominul Haque 84, Mushfiqur Rahim 26; Umesh Yadav 4-25, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-71) against India

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor