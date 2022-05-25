2nd Test, Day 3: Mathews, Dhananjaya help Sri Lanka reduce deficit against Bangladesh

Dhaka, May 25 Angelo Matthews (58 not out) and Dhananjaya de Silva (58) scored fifties and helped Sri Lanka close down on the first-innings deficit against Bangladesh on rain-curtailed Day 3 of the second Test, here on Wednesday.

The 102-run sixth-wicket partnership between Mathews and de Silva helped the visitors recover after two quick wickets in the morning session, before De Silva was dismissed by Shakib in the final hour of the day. Sri Lanka were 282 for 5 at stumps, trailing by 83 runs with Dinesh Chandimal (10) and Angelo Mathews unbeaten at the crease.

Earlier in the day, nightwatchman Kasun Rajitha was outfoxed by a delivery from Ebadot Hossain for 0. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne had just started to look comfortable at the crease when Shakib bowled him on 80.

The centurion from the first Test Angelo Mathews and new batter De Silva then steadied the ship and added 46 runs before the lunch break. Rain interrupted the morning session, and Sri Lanka, still trailing by 155 runs, went for lunch at 210/4 just five balls ahead of the scheduled break.

The rain came down heavily and washed off the entire afternoon session, forcing the break to be extended until tea time. The rain kept the players away for almost four hours before it resumed in the evening session.

Post the long break, Mathews and De Silva picked up from where they had left off. They started cautiously, rotated the strike before gaining the confidence to play their strokes. Bangladesh soon availed the new ball, which helped the batters to find boundaries, and in the 87th over De Silva reached his half-century with a four.

With a six-over-long off, Mathews too brought up his fifty, continuing his fine form in the series. Bangladesh finally broke the century partnership when De Silva on 58 edged one off Shakib to the wicketkeeper.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haq deployed pacer Ebadot Hossain immediately after the wicket, who welcomed new batter Dinesh Chandimal with a flurry of short deliveries. But Chandimal held his ground and made sure the visitors did not lose any more wickets as play was finally called off due to bad light.

To make up for the lost time on Day 3, the game is scheduled to resume half an hour early on Day 4.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 365 lead Sri Lanka 282/5 (Karunarathne 80, de Silva 58, Mathews 58 not out; Shakib 3-59, Ebadot 2-78) by 83 runs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor