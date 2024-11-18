Aaqib Javed Appointed Interim White-Ball Head Coach of Pakistan Cricket Team

Aaqib Javed, the former Pakistan pacer, will take over as the white-ball coach of the Pakistan Men's team on an interim basis till the end of Champions Trophy 2025. Javed, who currently serves as the chief selector of the national team, will double up in his role till the end of the mega-tournament. In the last one year, he will be the fifth individual to take over as the white-ball coach of the team. The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced that it will initiate the recruitment process for a permanent white-ball head coach, aiming to complete the appointment by the end of the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to be played from 19 February to 9 March.

The official statement from the PCB reads: “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today announced the appointment of Aqib Javed, a former international fast bowler, as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. During this tenure, Aqib will continue to serve as a senior member of the men’s National Selection Committee, and will be assigned additional responsibilities following the conclusion of the eight-team tournament.” Aaqib played played 22 Tests and 163 One Day Internationals for Pakistan between 1988 and 1998. He was a part of the Pakistan team which won the 1992 Cricket World Cup.



