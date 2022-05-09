Adani Group makes landmark foray into franchise cricket, in UAE's T20 league

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that the Adani Group has acquired a franchise in its soon-to-be launched IPL-style private Twenty20 league. So far, the ECB has announced the on-boarding of five franchises, including the Glazer family of Manchester United fame."Adani Sportsline, a part of the diversified Adani Group, has made a landmark foray into franchise cricket by acquiring the rights to own and operate a franchise in UAE's flagship T20 league," the ECB said in a statement on Monday (May 9), confirming a Cricbuzz report which broke the news on February 20.With the formal arrival of the Adanis, the ECB has all six franchises in place to launch the league, likely next January-February. Apart from the Adanis and the Glazers, the ECB has also announced that Dubai-based Capri Global, GMR of Delhi Capitals fame and Reliance Industries that owns Mumbai Indians team in the IPL as the stakeholders of the league. The ECB is yet to announce Shah Rukh Khan's stake in the league, which is expected soon. The Emirates Board has already signed media rights deal with the Zee Group. "Licensed by Emirates Cricket Board, the UAE T20 League is an annual event that will feature six franchise teams competing in a 34-match event. Top players from all the cricket playing countries are expected to be in the line-up of different teams.

The league will be providing a platform and exposure to upcoming young cricketers. This will be the first major move overseas by the Adani Sportsline that will connect and engage with global fans from across the cricketing nations," the ECB said.Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE's T20 League chairman, said; "It is a proud moment for us to announce the Adani Group's association with the UAE's T20 League as a Franchise team owner. This acquisition fits perfectly in the group of corporates who have already acquired franchise team rights in the League. The trust shown by the Adani Group augurs well for the League and we look forward to benefitting from their business acumen and working together to make our League successful." "We are excited to be part of the UAE T20 league," said Pranav Adani. "The UAE is an amazing amalgamation of several cricket loving nations. It provides an excellent platform for enhancing the visibility of cricket as the sport goes increasingly global. Our presence here is also a great base for the Adani brand that is contributing significantly to the sports ecosystem in India through leagues such as boxing and kabaddi, and nurturing sporting talent at the grassroots level through the Garv Hai initiative."Mubashshir Usmani, general secretary of the ECB, said; "We are extremely pleased to have one of Asia's leading corporates as our franchise team owner. This is a resounding thumbs up to the unique opportunity that the UAE T20 league offers to experienced and established business owners. We are confident that this association will be mutually beneficial for both the Adani Group and the League. UAE's T20 League will attract some of the biggest names in world cricket while also giving a platform and international exposure to local and upcoming players."