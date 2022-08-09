Adelaide Strikers announce signing of former West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin for WBBL

Adelaide Strikers announced on Tuesday that former West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has signed with them for the Women's Big Bash League season eight.

With 126 T20I matches and 143 ODI appearances under her belt, in addition to dual WBBL and Hundred stints, Dottin is one of the most experienced players in the game.

Thrilled to be returning to the WBBL, Deandra cannot wait to put on Strikers blue.

"I am so excited to get to Adelaide and play in the WBBL again. The Strikers are a brilliant team and I hope I can help them take that extra step and bring home the title. I cannot wait to meet all the fans and put on a show for everyone with my new teammates," said Dottin in an official statement.

Strikers Head Coach, Luke Williams, cannot wait to see what Dottin brings to the Strikers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Deandra to the Strikers family. Deandra is a match-winner who will bring big-game experience and elite performance to Adelaide this summer. With more than 250 international appearances across T20 and ODI cricket, including multiple World Cups, as well as caps in The Hundred and WBBL, Deandra will be a fantastic addition to our squad," he said.

Making her international debut with the West Indies in 2008, the 31-year-old has since notched over 6000 career runs alongside 134 wickets.

In 2010 she became the first woman to score a T20I century, posting a 38-ball ton against South Africa - a feat which still remains the fastest by a woman in the format.

Enjoying previous WBBL stints with the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat, Dottin's bat crushed 424 runs while her right-arm pace collected 17 wickets across three summers down under.

Named in the 2022 West Indies World Cup side, Dottin continued her dominance with the bat in hand, putting on 199 runs at an average of 28.42 across seven appearances.

In addition to her time in the WBBL, Dottin has represented the London Spirit in The Hundred and the Trailblazers and Supernovas in India's T20 Challenge - claiming a championship with both sides.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor