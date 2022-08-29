Aditya Tare quits Mumbai, to play for Uttarakhand in upcoming Ranji season

Veteran Mumbai wicket keeper, Aditya Tare has decided to play for Uttarakhand in the forthcoming domestic season. The 34-year-old Tare’s move was on the cards especially after the Mumbai selection committee had not included him for the off-season camp which had 47 players. The former Mumbai captain was dropped from Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad last year.

“It’s difficult to put into words how I feel about moving on from Mumbai. Since I was about 16 years old when I got my first Mumbai cap (under 17) until today at the ripe age of 34 I’ve enjoyed myself, played with absolute pride and lived my dream of being a Mumbai Player!” Tare said. “Along the way I’ve had some successes and achievements and also endured criticism and failures but the moments spent with my teammates during those wins and losses have been my most enjoyable memories,” Tare said. Tare played 80 first class matches and scored 4523 runs. He featured in 73 List A games, scoring 1841 runs at an average of 36.