Afghanistan skipper Nabi feels his side need to improve their fielding skills

After registering a 21-run win over Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the three-match series, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said that his side need to work on their fielding.

Najibullah Zadran and Rashid Khan shone for Afghanistan in their 21-run win over Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the three-match series at Harare on Sunday.

"God total on the board. Pitch was aiding the bowlers who took pace off. Zimbabwe batted well at the end. Farooqi bowled brilliantly at the end, that's why the match changed. He is very good in the middle and he can finish well too. Farooqi was outstanding with the ball. Fielders dropped a few catches, so we need to improve," said Nabi in a post-match presentation.

It was a solid day for Afghans on the field as they were superior to their opponent in all departments. With this, Afghanistan has clinched the series 2-0 with one match to go.

Batting first, Afghanistan was off a shaky start and lost their first three batters for just 46 in the sixth over. Darwish Rasooli retired hurt. After that Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat tried to stabilise the innings for their side, but their promising stand was cut short at the 37-run mark after the latter was dismissed for 12 by spinner Ryan Burl.

Then Mohammad Nabi arrived at the crease. He and Zadran put up an entertaining 70-run stand, which ended with the dismissal of Zadran for a well-made 57 off 46 in the final ball of the 19th over.

Nabi ended with an entertaining 43* off 22 with one four and four sixes with Rashid Khan (2*). Afghanistan ended on 170/5 in their 20 overs.

Pacer Tendai Chatara (2/33) was the leading bowler for his side. Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl also got a wicket each.

Chasing 171, Zimbabwe were off a shaky start, losing Wessley Madhevere for 8. Then opener Innocent Kaia and Tadiwanashe Marumani rebuild things for Zimbabwe, forming a 50-run stand soon broken by Nabi after dismissing Marumani for 30. Skipper Craig Ervine also departed for 2.

Then Kaia and Sikander Raza had a 70-run stand, which ended with Raza falling for 41 off 21. The rest of the batters could not provide enough support to Kaia who scored 54 off 57.

Zimbabwe ended at 149/7 in their 20 overs, falling short 21-runs of what could have been a crucial series-levelling win.

( With inputs from ANI )

