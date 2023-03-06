Aiden Markram appointed South Africa's new T20 captain

Aiden Markram has been appointed the new T20I captain for South Africa with the three--match series against the West Indies later this month being his first assignment. The 28-year-old batter replaced Temba Bavuma, who stepped down as T20I captain last month.

Markram has previous leadership experience, having captained South Africa at Under-19 level, as well as at provincial and franchise level. Bavuma, who recently stepped down from the role, will continue to be a part of the national team setup. Several notable selections have been made, including Bjorn Fortuin and all-rounder Sisanda Magala from DP World Lions, who have been included in both the T20I and ODI squads.

Additionally, four uncapped players have been named in the ODI squad, including Gerald Coetzee from the ITEC Knights, Tony de Zorzi from Six Gun Grill Western Province, and Dafabet Warriors batter Tristan Stubbs. Ryan Rickelton, who was the leading run-scorer in the One-Day Cup, has also been included in the ODI squad.