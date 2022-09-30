Ajinkya Rahane to captain Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane will lead the star-studded Mumbai squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2022-23. Rahane recently led West Zone to a title triumph in the Duleep Trophy and will now don the captain's hat in the T20 tournament.

Mumbai's star-studded team comprises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande, among others. The senior selection committee of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), led by Salil Ankola, selected all-rounder Shivam Dube for the side. Hardik Tamore was named the wicketkeeper. Mumbai are placed in Group A with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Railways, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha and Mizoram.