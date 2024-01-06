Ranji Trophy Match Delayed as Two Teams Turn Up to Represent Bihar Against Mumbai

The 2024 Ranji Trophy season kicked off on Friday (January 5) across various cities in India, delivering an action-packed opening day with standout performances from many players. However, the highlight of the day unfolded in Patna's Moin-ul-Haq Stadium just before the clash between Bihar and Mumbai.

A report from The Indian Express revealed a bewildering scenario where two teams, both claiming to be the Ranji Trophy squad of Bihar, showed up for the match against Mumbai. The ensuing confusion resulted in a delayed start, marked by heated altercations and a scuffle between officials of the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), requiring intervention from the police. Eventually, the match commenced around 11 AM.

The team that reached the ground first, selected by BCA president Rakesh Tiwary, took the field on Friday. In contrast, the other team was chosen by BCA secretary Amit Kumar. Both squads reportedly did not include a single cricketer.

BCA president Tiwary, speaking to The Indian Express, asserted that his team was chosen on merit, also revealing that the secretary has been suspended. He stated, "We have picked the team on merit and that is the right team. You see the talent that is coming from Bihar. We have a cricketer (Sakib Hussain), who is picked in the IPL. We have a 12-year-old prodigy making his debut in the game. The other is being picked by the secretary who is suspended, so it can’t be the real team."

Refuting Tiwary's suspension claims, BCA secretary Amit Kumar countered, "I am not suspended. I won the election and currently hold the post of secretary of the BCA. How can a president select a team? Roger Binny, the president of the BCCI, doesn’t announce the squad. The squad list always carries the signature of secretary Jay Shah."

BCA later released a statement, blaming suspended secretary Amit for the chaos, which included picking a fake team and attacking an official of the board. The statement read, "There was a life-threatening attack on BCA’s OSD Manoj Kumar by those involved in the fake team. The miscreants have been identified, and action will be taken against them."

Regarding the match, only 67 overs were bowled on the opening day due to the delayed start. Opting to bowl first, Bihar restricted Mumbai to 235/9 at the close of play on Day 1, with Veer Pratap Singh shining with four wickets.

In a separate incident, former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad criticized the Bihar Cricket Association for the poor condition of the cricket stadium in Patna during the Ranji Trophy match between hosts Bihar and Mumbai on Friday, January 5.

A user with the handle Varun Giri, formerly on Twitter (X), shared a video depicting the poor condition of the cricket stadium in Patna. The video revealed danger warnings for fans, and clothes were seen drying at the Patna stadium.

This is unacceptable. Ranji Trophy is the premiere domestic competition in India and it's time all stakeholders realise it's value. Don't see any valid reason for the state association not rectifying this . https://t.co/BTHs6auAah — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 5, 2024

Venkatesh Prasad retweeted the video with a quote, criticizing the stakeholders of the Ranji Trophy for not recognizing the value of India's premier domestic tournament. He specifically questioned the Bihar Cricket Association for not taking responsibility to improve the poor condition of the Patna stadium. "This is unacceptable. Ranji Trophy is the premier domestic competition in India, and it's time all stakeholders realize its value. I don't see any valid reason for the state association not rectifying this," tweeted the 54-year-old.

The video showcasing the pathetic condition of the Patna stadium went viral on social media. Spectators expressed their frustration towards the Bihar Government, emphasizing the need for renovating the stadium. Formerly known as Rajendra Nagar Stadium, it was renamed Moin-ul-Haq stadium to honor the founding vice-president of the Bihar Cricket Association. The stadium hosted a match, be it international or domestic, for the first time since November 1993.