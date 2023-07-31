Ajinkya Rahane announces break from cricket due to hectic schedule

India middle order batsman Ajinkya Rahane has pulled out of a stint with Leicestershire as he has opted for a short break from cricket. Rahane was originally due to join Leicestershire in June but owing to his participation in the World Test Championship final against Australia and the subsequent Tests against West Indies meant that he couldn't be with the county side. "With those involvements previously not factored into his schedule, the 35-year-old has now expressed his desire to take a break from cricket during August and September," stated Leicestershire. Peter Handscomb, who has been part of the Leicestershire setup for the County Championship and the T20 Blast, will continue to be with the team as Rahane's replacement.

Claude Henderson, Leicestershire's director of cricket, said: "Firstly, we are fully understanding of Ajinkya's situation. He has experienced a hectic schedule in recent months, both in India and travelling with the national team, and we accept his wishes to recover and spend some time with his family. "We have been in constant communication with Ajinkya and accept how situations can change quickly in cricket. He is extremely grateful for our understanding and still hopes to play for Leicestershire one day. "Thankfully, we had planned for a situation like this, and we are delighted Peter is staying on with the team. He brings many qualities alongside his batting and wicketkeeping, including strong leadership, which is a massive help to Lewis (Hill) and the rest of the guys in our changing room."Rahane was recalled to India's Test squad for the WTC final against Australia and their subsequent series in the West Indies on the back of impressive form in the 2022-23 season of Ranji Trophy and in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings. He was even appointed vice-captain for the tour of the Caribbean.



