Alex Hales pulls out of PSL 2021 midway due to personal reasons

Islamabad United opener Alex Hales has pulled out of the remaining season of the Pakistan Super League 2022 due to personal reasons. The England batter amassed 255 runs from seven innings at an average of 42.50 in the PSL 2022. Hales was recently bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of INR 1.50 crore after he went unsold in the first round. Hales smashed an unbeaten 82 as United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by nine wickets in their first game at the National Stadium in Karachi. He made 62 off 38 balls against Quetta Gladiators, smashing four boundaries and four sixes at the strike rate of 163.15.

Quetta Gladiator’s batter and his Nottinghamshire teammate Ben Duckett also withdrew from the competition citing personal reasons as well. Paul Stirling had to leave the tournament for his international duties. With Rahmanullah Gurbaz slated to leave for Afghanistan’s upcoming series against Bangladesh, things do not seem positive for the United ahead of the knock-out stages of the tournament