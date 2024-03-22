Anand Mahindra Gifts Thar to Sarfaraz Khan's Father (See Pics)

Naushad Khan, father of Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, received a Mahindra Thar SUV from businessman Anand Mahindra this week. The gift was promised in February after Sarfaraz's Test debut against England.

Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, praised Naushad's role in his son's success. "Hard work. Courage. Patience. What better qualities than those for a father to inspire in a child?" Mahindra said on social media. "For being an inspirational parent, it would be my privilege and honor if Naushad Khan would accept the gift of a Thar," he added.

Sarfaraz's debut was an emotional moment for the family. Tears welled up in Naushad's eyes as his son received the Test cap from Anil Kumble. Sarfaraz later presented the cap to his father as a gesture of respect.

On the field, Sarfaraz made a quick impression. He became the fastest Indian batter to score a Test fifty on debut, but his innings was cut short due to a run-out. He later scored a crucial 68 not out in the second innings, helping India win the match by 434 runs. He added another half-century in the series finale.

Despite his strong performance, Sarfaraz was not picked up in the IPL 2024 auctions held in December 2023.

