Sarfaraz Khan Remains Unsold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Sarfaraz Khan, the Mumbai batter and India Test specialist, went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction held on Monday, November 25. Despite a promising domestic career, Sarfaraz failed to attract any bids.

Sarfaraz, who began his IPL journey with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015, has struggled to make a significant impact in the tournament. He played 25 matches for RCB over three seasons, followed by stints with Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Across 50 IPL matches, Sarfaraz scored 585 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 130.58.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz’s younger brother, Musheer Khan, was successfully bought by Punjab Kings for his base price of INR 30 lakh. Musheer, a 19-year-old top-order batter, has impressed in domestic cricket and will now get his first taste of IPL action. His strong performances, including a breakthrough Under-19 World Cup, have earned him a place in the IPL.