Anushka Sharma turns down Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara

Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara is among the most spoken-about films on social media ever since the star studded star cast was announced. . Netizens were stoked to see another road-trip film like Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara but with a women-centric cast. However, it was recently reported that Farhan Akhtar has delayed the same, with reports making the rounds claim that Priyanka Chopra has walked out of the film, giving priority to her Hollywood Project, Citadel 2, leaving the makers in a situation of confusion at the last minute, yet again after Bharat. Soon after, there were media reports that Farhan Akhtar had approached Anushka Sharma to step into Priyanka Chopra's shoes in the film.

Then came the buzz that the makers are going to approach Anushka Sharma to step into Priyanka's shoes but reports suggests that it is now not happening. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Anushka has turned down the offer by the makers citing date issues.. She has to balance her personal life with her profession and allotting the number of days that Farhan asked for was not possible. There are a lot of combination dates with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, but it was not in line with her schedule," a source told Bollywood Hungama. With the casting struggling to fall in place, Farhan Akhtar has put Jee Le Zara on complete hold at this point in time. He will first act in the Aamir Khan Production – Champion - and then direct Ranveer Singh in Don 3. The gangster film was expected to be announced on July 6, but the same was then delayed to avoid a clash with Prabhas' Salaar teaser launch.A report in Bollywood Hungama also stated that due to lack of coinciding dates from the stars, the film had to be put on the backburner. “Priyanka Chopra was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024. Given that the two films are going to be taxing, she couldn’t align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time," the source claimed. According to sources close to the development, it is also said that the following the digital success of Citadel, Amazon Prime decided to renew the series for a second season. "Priyanka had to make a choice between Citadel 2 and Jee Le Zara as both the projects were expected to be shot in the same time frame. After contemplating all aspects, she picked Citadel 2.0 over Jee Le Zara," revealed a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama. The actress will now get into the prep mode of Citadel 2 and take the series on floors later this year for a late 2024 premiere on the digital world. So what happens to Jee Le Zara? "Well, it's indefinitely put on hold for now" the source further revealed.