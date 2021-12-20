Ashes: Buttler holds the fort as Australia require 2 wickets to win 2nd Test (Tea)

Jhye Richardson and Nathan Lyon picked a wicket each in the second session as Australia sniffed victory in the second Ashes Test against England on Day Five on Monday.

At Tea, England's score reads 180/8 with the visitors still needing 288 more runs to win. Jos Buttler (25) and Stuart Broad (0) are currently on the crease. Twenty-six overs remain and Australia need two wickets to win the Test.

In the second session on Monday, Australia picked two wickets to move closer to victory. Chris Woakes was dismissed by Jhye Richardson while Ollie Robinson was removed at the cusp of the Tea.

In the first session, England lost the wicket of Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope but Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler fought for England's survival as the visitors reached the dinner break.

Resuming Day Five, England got off to a bad start that only worsened with time before Buttler and Woakes fought back.

On Sunday, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Jhye Richardson were the standout performers as Australia gained full control on the second Test.

Brief Scores: Australia 473/9d and 230/9d; England 236 and 180/8 (Rory Burns 34, Chris Woakes 34; Jhye Richardson 3-37)

( With inputs from ANI )

