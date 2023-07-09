Harry Brook admits having a 'blow-up' after losing his wicket to Starc

Leeds [UK], July 9 : England batter Harry Brook admitted that he had a blow-up after he fell to Mitchell Starc on Day 4 of the third Test of the Ashes 2023 series on Sunday.

Brook added 59 (73) in his crucial partnership with Chris Woakes, he managed to survive the short-ball ploy from Australia's seamers. He eventually lost his wicket following a top edge to cover.

After losing his wicket, he anxiously watched the entire game from the dressing room as Mark Wood joined hands with Woakes to drag England across the finish line.

"It's a lot more nerve-wracking when you're sat up there than in the middle. I'm not one to blow up when I get in the changing room but I had a little blow-up today. I like getting us over the line and yeah, it was annoying that I didn't today, but I'm happy we won," Brrok said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Everybody [in the dressing room] erupted. We only needed about 20 runs, and I had complete and utter faith in Woakesy and Woody. It was tense for a little while but when Woody hit that six, we kind of knew it was on," Brook added.

England were down to six wickets when he started to keep England in the game as well as the series. He revealed the conversation that was going on between both of them.

"Me and Woakesy were just trying to build a partnership there, just trying to go down in fives: we got it down to 40 and we said, 'Let's try and get it down to 35'; then, 'Let's try and get it down to 30.' Then obviously I got out, which made it a bit more nerve-wracking.

Coming to the match, Chris Woakes and Harry Brook put on an impressive display with the bat, supported by Mark Wood's crucial contribution in the final moments of the game, leading England to a thrilling 3-wicket victory on Day 4 of the third Test.

Both teams will square off after a nine-day break at Old Trafford on July 19.

