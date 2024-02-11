“No one is worth that kind of money”- Sunil Gavaskar on KKR paying Mitchell Starc INR 24.75 Cr

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also believes that no player is worth that kind of money and said that Starc will have to play out of his skin in the IPL 2024 to justify his hefty pay cheque. Shattering Pat Cummins' record set by the Australian skipper in the 2024 auction, pace ace Starc received a bumper bid from two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the next season of the cash-rich league.

Speaking to Star Sports about KKR's ultra-expensive signing, Gavaskar opined that no player is worth Starc's price tag in the IPL. “Over the top, to be absolutely frank. I don't think anybody is worth that kind of money. If Starc can make an impact and win maybe four out of the 14 matches that he plays, then you can say money's worth. Then if he makes contributions in the other games - absolutely fantastic,” Gavaskar said.

Starc will make his return to the IPL next season. Before KKR opted to break the bank, the Australian pacer last featured in an IPL auction in 2018. He was sold for INR 9.4 crore. However, the pacer didn't play in the IPL at the time. Starc last played an IPL match in 2015. “He has got to bowl match-winning spells in at least four out of the 14 matches, and maybe the crucial matches against the Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings and RCB, because these three have top-class batting lineups. Bowl those teams out and you could even then say - money's worth,” Gavaskar added.