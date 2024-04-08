IPL 2024: Lizaad Williams Joins Delhi Capitals as a Replacement for Harry Brook

New Delhi, April 8 South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams has been signed by the Delhi Capitals as a ...

IPL 2024: Lizaad Williams Joins Delhi Capitals as a Replacement for Harry Brook

New Delhi, April 8 South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams has been signed by the Delhi Capitals as a replacement for England’s Harry Brook for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Since making his international debut in 2021, Williams has represented South Africa in two Tests, four One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 11 T20 Internationals, the IPL said in a statement on Monday. He joins Delhi Capitals at his base price of INR 50 lakh.

