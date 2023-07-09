England skipper Ben Stokes has a new name for teammate Chris Woakes

Leeds [UK], July 9 : England skipper Ben Stokes has named Chris Woakes as 'Mr Consistent', whose heroics ensured England's fifth consecutive win at Headingley on Sunday against Australia.

Woakes channelled inner Stokes with the bat and with the ball to cap off an impressive overall display. He ended up with the figures of six wickets and 42 runs to end the game on a successful note.

After the game, Stokes lauded Woakes for his efforts and said in the post-match presentation, "I didn't realise that Woakes hasn't played a Test for so long, he is Mr Consistent. Having someone who can bat like him batting at 8 helps us. Hope he can do something similar when he plays next."

He also had praise in store for Mark Wood who made a sensational return to England's Test team. Wood has already established his prowess with the ball, but this time he made short cameos with the bat which played a crucial role in the overall result of the game.

"Having someone who can bowl at 95 mph is amazing. With the bat, he is just a free spirit. Goes back to the clarity. 24 off 8 balls was a massive swing in the game. Doesn't always come off, but gives you a better chance to succeed," Stokes added.

Apart from Wood's surprise cameos, Moeen Ali coming out to bat in the third position was another decision that came as a surprise. Stokes disclosed the events that transpired behind the ground and led to this decision.

"I think about Mo, he always wants to impact the game. He went to Brendon last night and said he wanted to take them on and have a crack at No. 3. Me and Baz just go with the flow," Stokes said.

Finally, he shared his views about the Headingley crowd that didn't let their voices go down for even a single moment.

"Great for both the teams. The next game is very vital. Everyone wants to see good cricket. This nine-day break will help the bodies a world of good. We love to come here and play cricket for England. [on the Headingley crowd] Absolutely sensational. The Western Terrace is always amazing. This place has memories that people will always remember and we love playing here," Stokes signed off.

Coming to the match, Chris Woakes and Harry Brook put on an impressive display with the bat, supported by Mark Wood's crucial contribution in the final moments of the game, leading England to a thrilling 3-wicket victory on Day 4 of the third Test.

Both teams will square off after a nine-day break at Old Trafford on July 19.

