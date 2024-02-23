Who Is Akash Deep? Fast Bowler Who Made His Debut in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024

Akash Deep, a 27-year-old Bengal pacer from Bihar, made his debut in the 4th Test against England in Ranchi in the presence of his mother. The head coach, Rahul Dravid, handed him his Test cap. The young pacer made an immediate impact, claiming the wickets of England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett and later trapping Ollie Pope for a duck with LBW. Akash Deep's opening spell of 7-0-24-3 reduced England to 84/3.



Akash Deep - What a story 📝#TeamIndia | #INDvENG

Hailing from Dehri village in Bihar's Sasaram, Akash Deep faced personal tragedies, losing his father in 2015 and six months later, his elder brother. During the COVID-19 pandemic, while in the Indian Premier League bubble, he suffered more losses, including his aunt and sister-in-law, while nearly losing his mother, according to an Indian Express report.

Akash's journey in Kolkata maidan cricket began in 2012 when he was in the city to seek medical attention for his father. Initially a batsman, he transitioned to a fast bowler after a challenging start. Joining the Bengal Under-23 team, he made his debut in 2019 and later signed with Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore for the IPL 2022 season.

Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FUbQ3Mhpq9#INDvENG

Known for his right-arm fast-medium bowling, Akash Deep possesses the ability to generate pace and movement off the pitch, adding depth to any team as a bowling allrounder. His impressive performances across formats, with 104 wickets in 30 First-class matches at an average of 23.58, reflect his ability to trouble batsmen consistently. Additionally, his List A and T20 records highlight his effectiveness with the ball.