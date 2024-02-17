India vs England, 3rd Test Day 3: Kuldeep Yadav’s Double Strike Rattles England at Rajkot

England started Day 3 well, on a positive note before India seized control of the match. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Joe Root, followed swiftly by Kuldeep Yadav removing Jonny Bairstow in the subsequent over. Kuldeep continued to apply pressure on the English batsmen, leading to the dismissal of Ben Duckett, who scored 153 runs off 151 balls.

Skipper Ben Stokes has been joined by Ben Foakes at the crease for five-down England. The visitors now rely on these two batters for a solid partnership, in order to maintain their dominance in the game.

England were 207 for 2 at stumps in their first innings on Day 2, replying to India's 445. However, the hosts suffered a big blow on Friday night when ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew himself for the rest of the Test due to a "family medical emergency." Earlier during day two action, Ashwin had completed the landmark of 500 Test wickets. England opener Ben Duckett blazed his way to a magnificent hundred off just 88 balls. Duckett's unbeaten 133 came off 118 deliveries and included two sixes and 21 fours. It was a day of toil for India as England scored briskly, almost at a run-a-ball rate.