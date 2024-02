Ben Stokes has won the toss and England are batting first. India are going to be without their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, with the 30-year-old having been rested in order to manage his workload.

Bumrah has bowled well over 80 overs in this series and is the highest wicket-taker. Mohammed Siraj, who had been rested in the second Test, is now expected to lead the pace effort and Bengal fast bowler Akash Deep has been included in the playing XI.