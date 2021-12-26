Ashes: Would have played Broad instead of Robinson in 3rd Test, says Warne

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Sunday said that he would have played Stuart Broad in place of Ollie Robinson in the ongoing third Ashes Test.

England made four changes to their lineup as they brought in Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood and Jack Leach into the lineup. These four replaced Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.

"England looks a better balanced side - but I would have played @StuartBroad8instead of Robinson & Pope looks a good player to me, but Bairstow had to play. Pope will play a lot of test cricket. Aussies will welcome back @patcummins30 & good luck to S Boland on debut, he's good," tweeted Warne.

England openers Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley failed to leave a mark as Australia gained an upper hand in the morning session on Day 1 of the ongoing Boxing Day Ashes Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

At the lunch break, England's score reads 61/3 with Joe Root (33*) at the crease. A total of 26.3 overs were bowled in the first session.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor