England will look to win 3rd test to keep their hopes alive in Ashes

Headingley [UK], July 6 : Host England will step in for the third test match on Thursday to keep their hopes alive for the Ashes series as they are behind 0-2 against Australia.

They have a big challenge in Australia's Steve Smith, who has performed extremely well so far in the series and will also be playing his 100th match at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday. In the series, Smith has been in phenomenal form and therefore all the cricket fans are excepting his magic with the bat at Headingley.

Smith had scored 110 runs in the first innings of the second test match, providing a solid base for Australia.

In the last match, England had to face their second defeat in the series. Even after Ben Stokes's incredible knock of 155 runs, England was not able to secure the win as they lost by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Australia started the Ashes series with a narrow win with the skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon's resilient effort in the lower order.

Australia, however, have little concern as their experience spinner and in-form bowler Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the series sustaining an injury to his calf while running in from the square leg boundary in the second test. Lyon has taken 9 wickets in two matches.

Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green/Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland/Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy.

