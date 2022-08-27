Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan register convincing win over Sri Lanka in opener

Afghanistan bundled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 105 after opting to bowl in a Group B Asia Cup match on Saturday. Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with a 29-ball 38, while Chamika Karunaratne made 31.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11), Mohammad Nabi (2/14) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/24) shared seven wickets among them for Afghanistan.Afghanistan opener Rahmatullah Gurbaz scored 40 runs in just 18 balls with the help of three boundaries and four sixes. He batted with a strike rate of 222. His partner Hazratullah Zazai scored 37 runs in just 28 balls withe five boundaries and a six in it. 

