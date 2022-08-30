Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh opt to bat against in-form Afghanistan

Bangladesh face off against Afghanistan in the 3rd match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah. Bangladesh will be playing their first game in this edition’s Asia Cup while Afghanistan is coming off a one-sided win against Sri Lanka in their previous outing.

In the all important toss, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan opted to bat first. Bangladesh have endured a horrific run in white ball cricket in recent times. Afghanistan on the other hand have a great opportunity to top the group and advance towards the Super Four.