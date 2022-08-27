Asia Cup 2022: Hasan Ali replaces Mohammad Wasim in Pakistan’s squad

Mohammad Wasim will miss the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 after picking a side strain. He is being released from the squad, that's currently in the UAE, and will be out for at least three weeks. Hasan Ali who was omitted from the squad has been brought in as replacement.

The right-arm pacer was not part of the Netherlands tour which was won by the Men in Green. However, skipper Babar Azam had then backed Hasan to perform well in the domestic format and make a return to the international scene.“I know Hasan Ali is not in form, but it’s not like that he has to prove anything. I support Hasan Ali because he’s a team man … domestic cricket is coming up, he’ll play that and hopefully make a strong comeback,” Babar had said earlier. Pakistan is set to take on India in their tournament opener to be played on August 28 (Sunday). The encounter will take place at the Dubai International Stadium