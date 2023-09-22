Pakistan name strong 18-member squad for World Cup, Naseem Shah ruled out

Pakistan Cricket Board has named a formidable 18-member squad, including the travelling reserves, for the 2023 World Cup in India, starting next month. Ace pacer Naseem Shah misses out on selection due to injury, with veteran speedster Hasan Ali replacing him in the team for the showpiece event. Hasan has featured in 60 ODIs for Pakistan since making his debut in 2017, picking up 91 wickets at an average of 30.36. His last ODI appearance came in the home series in January 2023 against New Zealand in Karachi. Naseem suffered a shoulder injury during the Super 4 contest against India in the Asia Cup and was ruled out of the tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board stated in a release on Friday, "Following thorough medical examinations and consultations with leading medical experts, Naseem has been advised to undergo surgery. He is expected to recover in three to four months."

In the team led by Babar Azam, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris and Zaman Khan have been excluded from the squad that played in the Asia Cup, with the latter two being included as traveling reserves alongside mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan has been retained as Babar's deputy for the tournament. The squad is largely along predicted lines with three spinners - Shadab Khan, Usama Mir and Mohammad Nawaz to go with the the four-man pace attack of Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr. Pakistan will play two warm-up games, against New Zealand and Australia respectively. Their tournament opener will be against Netherlands on October 5, in Hyderabad. Speaking on the squad, chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said, "World Cup is the most important event in any cricketer's life and I want to congratulate all the cricketers who have made it to the squad through their impressive performances. This team has performed wonderfully well over the last couple of years and that is why we have shown faith in the same bunch."We were forced to make one change because of an unfortunate injury to Naseem Shah. We had a few injury scares in the recent Asia Cup, but I am glad to share that all the players are fully fit and are eager to perform for their country in the all-important tournament. I have received encouraging reports from our medical panel about Haris Rauf. He has started to (shadow) bowl at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection. "I have a firm belief that this squad can bring the World Cup trophy to Pakistan and make the whole nation proud with their incredible performances. It is time to get behind our team and provide them with the backing and support that they need."

Pakistan squad for 2023 World Cup

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Zaman Khan, Abrar Ahmed