Sri Lanka win Asia Cup 2022, defeat Pakistan by 23 runs

Sri Lanka registered a comprehensive victory to lift Asia Cup 2022 as they defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in the final. Pramod Madushan snapped four wickets which exposed Pakistan's middle order. Earlier, Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah in the same over as Sri Lanka completely dismantled Pakistan's batting order. Rizwan completed his half-century in 48 balls.

For Sri Lanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit an unbeaten 61 off 24 to take Sri Lanka's score at 170/6 after 20.0 overs. Sri Lanka were tottering at 58 for five at one stage before quickfire knocks from Rajapaksa, Dhanajaya de Silva (28) and Wanindu Hasaranga (36) propelled them to a competitive total. For Pakistan, Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name, while Naseem Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan scalped one wicket. Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bowl. For Pakistan, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah have been named back in the Playing XI, meanwhile Sri Lanka went ahead with the same team.