IPL auction 2024: All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.5 crore

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 1.50 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction. Hasaranga, who was acquired by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021, appeared in 26 matches and claimed 35 wickets at an economy rate of 8.13. In 2022, the world-class spinner took 26 wickets in 16 matches.

In the international circuit, the spin wizard has 91 wickets in 58 matches to his credit averaging 15.8 with an economy of 6.89. In addition to his strategic thinking and proficiency with leg-spin bowling, Hasaranga provides brilliant lower-order hitting skills. A total of 333 players are going under the hammer in Dubai during the 2024 IPL auction, of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas cricketers. However, the 10 teams together have only a maximum of 77 slots open, with each team allowed a roster of a maximum of 25 players. 23 players registered their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore with another 13 slotting themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore base price.