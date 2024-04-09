IPL 2024: Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Replaces Injured Wanindu Hasaranga in SRH Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) announced Tuesday that young Sri Lankan leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth will replace Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Hasaranga, acquired by SRH at the December player auction for Rs 1.5 crore, was ruled out due to chronic pain in his left foot. The experienced spinner was set to make his debut for the 2016 champions but will miss the entire tournament.

Hasaranga previously represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for two seasons. He was acquired for a hefty Rs 10.75 crore at the 2022 auction and enjoyed a stellar debut season with 26 wickets. However, his role diminished last year, leading to his release before the 2024 auction.

Viyaskanth, also a leg-spinner, has just one T20 International appearance for Sri Lanka. He joins SRH at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.