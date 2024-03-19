IPL 2024: All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga to Miss Initial Matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wanindu Hasaranga, the talented all-rounder, is set to miss at least the first three matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This decision comes after he was included in the Sri Lanka squad for a crucial two-Test series against Bangladesh, commencing from March 22.

Despite announcing his retirement from Test cricket last August to focus on limited-overs formats, Hasaranga's recall to the Test squad marks a significant development. Alongside uncapped spinner Nishan Peiris, Hasaranga will join Sri Lanka's 17-man squad for the series.

Read Also | Suryakumar Yadav's Cryptic Instagram Post Puts Major Doubt on His IPL 2024 Participation

The first Test is scheduled to take place in Sylhet from March 22 to 26, followed by the second Test in Chattogram from March 30 to April 3. Hasaranga's absence from the IPL's initial fixtures will be felt by SRH, who secured his services at the auction for ₹1.5 crore.

SRH's early IPL matches include clashes against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 23 in Kolkata, Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on March 27, and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 31. Fans eagerly await updates on Hasaranga's availability for SRH's home game against Chennai Super Kings on April 5.