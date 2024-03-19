Suryakumar Yadav's Cryptic Instagram Post Puts Major Doubt on His IPL 2024 Participation

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, Suryakumar Yadav, the talented right-handed batsman from Mumbai Indians (MI), has left fans concerned with a cryptic social media post indicating potential hurdles in his participation.

Yadav, known for his aggressive batting style and versatility in T20 cricket, is facing uncertainties over his involvement in the early phase of IPL 2024. The right-handed batsman has been sidelined since December last year after sustaining multiple injuries. His last competitive appearance was in the T20I series against South Africa, where he showcased his prowess with a stunning century. However, Yadav suffered an ankle injury during that match, followed by a sports hernia, leading to surgeries for both injuries.

Efforts to make a comeback in the DY Patil T20 Cup last month proved futile as he failed to recover in time. Currently, Yadav is at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, awaiting clearance from the BCCI medical staff to participate in IPL 2024. However, reports suggest that he has not received the green light and was expected to undergo a fitness test on Tuesday.

Adding to the uncertainty, Yadav shared a cryptic message on Instagram, posting an emoji of a broken heart, fueling speculation about his fitness status for the upcoming tournament.

IPL 2024 is set to kick off on March 22, with Mumbai Indians scheduled to begin their campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 24.

Here's a look at the schedule for MI's first four matches in IPL 2024: