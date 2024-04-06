Major Setback for SRH as Wanindu Hasaranga Reportedly Ruled Out of IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a blow to their bowling attack as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) ruled out leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to an ankle injury.

SLC informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that Hasaranga, the Sri Lankan T20I captain, needs rest and rehabilitation for a left ankle injury. The 26-year-old will miss the tournament as a result.

Hasaranga, released by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2023 auction, was picked up by SRH for his base price of ₹1.5 crore.

Hasaranga reportedly consulted a specialist in Dubai and was advised precautionary rest. "Sri Lanka Cricket has written to the BCCI informing them about his unavailability," Hasaranga's manager, Shyam, told Cricbuzz. "He went to Dubai for medical advice and stayed there for three days. Given the current situation, the expert's advice is that he should rest rather than participate in the IPL this season."

Shyam previously indicated Hasaranga would join the SRH camp, but that's no longer possible. Hasaranga's focus now shifts to the T20 World Cup in June.

Hasaranga's withdrawal raises questions about some overseas players' commitment to the IPL. Notably, he came out of Test retirement for the recent Sri Lanka-Bangladesh series but couldn't play due to an ICC disciplinary ban. Some believe this was a strategy to avoid missing the T20 World Cup's initial matches.

There's a perception in the IPL that some overseas players pull out after failing to secure high auction prices. Hasaranga was previously with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹10.75 crore, a significant drop to his SRH base price. However, his manager denied the auction price influenced his withdrawal. Sunrisers Hyderabad will now need to find a replacement for the talented spinner.