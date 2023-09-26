World Cup 2023: Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out, as Sri Lanka announce depleted 15-member squad

Sri Lanka, finally, announced their 15-man squad for Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday, September 26. Dasun Shanaka, as expected, was named the captain of the side but star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga missed out due to a hamstring injury in a major blow to the former champions.Wanindu Hasaranga's fitness was the major bone of contention as Sri Lanka delayed the announcement of their World Cup squad after an impressive show at the Asia Cup 2023 campaign. Hasaranga has now been ruled out of the World Cup in India due to a grade three hamstring tear.

The leg-spinner sustained a thigh strain during last month's playoffs of the Lankan Premier League, where he concluded the tournament as the top run-scorer with 279 runs and the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets. The injury subsequently ruled the spinner out of the Asia Cup.Sri Lanka, however, included Chennai Super Kings spinner Maheesh Theekshana, hoping he would recover from the hamstring tear he picked up during the Asia Cup. Theekshana was not part of the Sri Lanka side that featured in the Asia Cup final against India.Leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha who was named as the replacement for Theekshana in the Asia Cup made it to the 15-man squad of Sri Lanka. Chamika Karunaratne was named as the traveling reserve. Sri Lanka will play two warm-up games ahead of the World Cup against Bangladesh on 29 September and Afghanistan on 2 October. They will play their tournament opener on 7 October against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Sri Lanka Squad for World Cup 2023

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka