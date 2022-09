Sri Lanka clinched a thriller, to qualify for qualifies for Super 4s of Asia Cup 2022. An extraordinary game of cricket ended with Sri Lanka beating Bangladesh by two wickets with four balls to spare.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their last Asia Cup group match on Thursday. Skipper Dasun Shanaka was the hero with the bat as he hit some lusty blows to take his team over the line.