Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 27 : Following his side's 82-run win over Scotland in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said that the wicket was not easy to bat on.

Sri Lanka's win, fueled by half-centuries from Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka, as well as an impressive all-round performance from Maheesh Theekshana, helped Sri Lanka defeat Scotland by 82 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on Tuesday to conclude the group stage on a high note.

"All the boys are excited for the next round. The wicket was not easy to bat on compared to the other wickets. Credit to Nissanka and Asalanka. Collapses happen. We play positive cricket. Playing positively and getting out not a problem for us. Theekshana (Maheesh Theekshana) and Hasaranga (Wanindu Hasaranga) always do the job for us. DdS (Dhananjaya de Silva) and myself are there to bowl for the fifth bowling option. Chameera is also injured," said Shanaka in a post-match presentation.

With this win, Lanka end at the top of Group B with four wins in four games and a total of eight points. On the other hand, Scotland ends in second place with three wins and a loss in four matches, which combines to a total of six points.

Chasing 246 set by one-time champions, Scotland lost their wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 99/7 in 20.5 overs.

Christopher McBride (29) and skipper Richie Berrington (10) were the only players from the top/middle-order to touch double figures. Sri Lankan spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Theekshana did the majority of the damage, including some help from skipper Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara.

A 55-run stand between Chris Greaves (56 in 41 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Chris Sole (17) kept Scotland's hopes alive temporarily, but the experience of the former champions was just too much.

Scotland was bundled out for 163 in just 29 overs.

Theekshana (3/41) and Hasaranga (2/42) were the pick of the bowlers for SL.

Earlier, put to bat first, SL could manage only 245 runs in 49.3 overs.

Pathum Nissanka (75 in 85 balls, with 10 fours) and Charith Asalanka (63 in 65 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) slammed valuable half-centuries. Nissanka had a 55-run stand for the third wicket with Sadeera Samarawickrama (26) and then Asalanka had a 61-run fifth-wicket stand with Dhananjaya de Silva (23) that took Lanka to a 200-plus score.

Hasaranga (15) and Theekshana (16*) contributed some valuable runs down the order.

Chris Greaves (4/32) and Mark Watt (3/52) were among the leading wicket-takers for Scotland.

Theekshana was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his performance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor