Asia Cup 2025 Venues Announced by ACC; India vs Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai

The Asian Cricket Council on Saturday officially announced the venues for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The 17th edition ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: August 2, 2025 22:45 IST2025-08-02T22:44:49+5:302025-08-02T22:45:51+5:30

Asia Cup 2025 Venues Announced by ACC; India vs Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai | Asia Cup 2025 Venues Announced by ACC; India vs Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai

Asia Cup 2025 Venues Announced by ACC; India vs Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai

Next

The Asian Cricket Council on Saturday officially announced the venues for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The 17th edition of the continental tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 and will be played in the T20 format. Although the schedule was released earlier, the venue details were confirmed only now. India are the designated hosts of the tournament, but due to an agreement between India and Pakistan that restricts cross-border travel for cricketing events, the Asia Cup 2025 was moved to a neutral venue in the UAE.

Eight teams will participate in the competition. Group A includes India, Pakistan, Oman and the UAE. Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

According to the ACC, 11 matches including the India-Pakistan fixture and the final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. The remaining eight matches will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament will begin with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on September 9. The India-Pakistan match is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai. The final will be held on September 28 in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2025 – Group Stage (9 Sep – 19 Sep)

DateMatchVenueTime
09-SepAfghanistan vs Hong KongAbu Dhabi6:00 PM
10-SepIndia vs UAEDubai6:00 PM
11-SepBangladesh vs Hong KongAbu Dhabi6:00 PM
12-SepPakistan vs OmanDubai6:00 PM
13-SepBangladesh vs Sri LankaAbu Dhabi6:00 PM
14-SepIndia vs PakistanDubai6:00 PM
15-SepUAE vs OmanAbu Dhabi4:00 PM
15-SepSri Lanka vs Hong KongDubai6:00 PM
16-SepBangladesh vs AfghanistanAbu Dhabi6:00 PM
17-SepPakistan vs UAEDubai6:00 PM
18-SepSri Lanka vs AfghanistanAbu Dhabi6:00 PM
19-SepIndia vs OmanAbu Dhabi6:00 PM

Super Four Stage (20 Sep – 26 Sep)

DateMatchVenueTime
20-SepB1 vs B2Dubai6:00 PM
21-SepA1 vs A2Dubai6:00 PM
23-SepA2 vs B1Abu Dhabi6:00 PM
24-SepA1 vs B2Dubai6:00 PM
25-SepA2 vs B2Dubai6:00 PM
26-SepA1 vs B1Dubai6:00 PM

Final

DateMatchVenueTime
28-SepFinalDubai6:00 PM

 

 

Open in app
Tags :Asia Cup 2025India vs PakistanIndian cricket teamPakistan Cricket TeamCricket NewsdubaiAsian cricket council