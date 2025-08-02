Asia Cup 2025 Venues Announced by ACC; India vs Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai

The Asian Cricket Council on Saturday officially announced the venues for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The 17th edition of the continental tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 and will be played in the T20 format. Although the schedule was released earlier, the venue details were confirmed only now. India are the designated hosts of the tournament, but due to an agreement between India and Pakistan that restricts cross-border travel for cricketing events, the Asia Cup 2025 was moved to a neutral venue in the UAE.

Eight teams will participate in the competition. Group A includes India, Pakistan, Oman and the UAE. Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

According to the ACC, 11 matches including the India-Pakistan fixture and the final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. The remaining eight matches will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament will begin with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on September 9. The India-Pakistan match is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai. The final will be held on September 28 in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2025 – Group Stage (9 Sep – 19 Sep)

Date Match Venue Time 09-Sep Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Abu Dhabi 6:00 PM 10-Sep India vs UAE Dubai 6:00 PM 11-Sep Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Abu Dhabi 6:00 PM 12-Sep Pakistan vs Oman Dubai 6:00 PM 13-Sep Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi 6:00 PM 14-Sep India vs Pakistan Dubai 6:00 PM 15-Sep UAE vs Oman Abu Dhabi 4:00 PM 15-Sep Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Dubai 6:00 PM 16-Sep Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Abu Dhabi 6:00 PM 17-Sep Pakistan vs UAE Dubai 6:00 PM 18-Sep Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Abu Dhabi 6:00 PM 19-Sep India vs Oman Abu Dhabi 6:00 PM

Super Four Stage (20 Sep – 26 Sep)

Date Match Venue Time 20-Sep B1 vs B2 Dubai 6:00 PM 21-Sep A1 vs A2 Dubai 6:00 PM 23-Sep A2 vs B1 Abu Dhabi 6:00 PM 24-Sep A1 vs B2 Dubai 6:00 PM 25-Sep A2 vs B2 Dubai 6:00 PM 26-Sep A1 vs B1 Dubai 6:00 PM

Final