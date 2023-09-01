Asia Cup: India have strongest lineup since 2011 but Pakistan are very improved side, says Ravi Shastri ahead of blockbuster clash

Mumbai, Sep 1 Former India cricketer and ex-head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Rohit Sharma's team has the upper hand in the upcoming Asia Cup game against Pakistan. However, he acknowledged that Babar Azam-led side has significantly improved and has "closed the gap" with the Indian team in recent times.

India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday in the third match of the tournament at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo on the eve of the match, Shastri said that India have their strongest lineup since 2011 and have an experienced captain in Rohit Sharma, which will be a massive advantage for the side.

"I would say India start as favourites. This is their strongest team since 2011, this mix of players. And a captain who is seasoned, who understands the terrain better than most.

"Having said that, Pakistan have narrowed the gap. Seven-eight years [ago], there was a gap if you looked at the strength of both teams and man to man. But Pakistan have narrowed it down. They are a very good side, so you have to be on top of your game," Shastri said.

Shastri also feels that in high-voltage clashes like India vs Pakistan, a player's temperament carries greater significance than the current form, which makes the real difference.

"That's what's important, keeping calm and treating it as just another game. And not overhype it in your mind that makes you think differently. Your game has to be the same as it would be in any other game. But because of that subconscious pressure, it's the mentally tough guys who normally get it right.

"When you look at the mix of players on either side, they are fabulous. And it will be a spectacle. In an India-Pakistan game, it is about who handles pressure better, who is calmer, whose thought process is clear. Those are the guys who will come through in those big occasions," he said.

Shastri believes that any batter aspiring to excel in high-pressure matches should adopt Babar Azam's approach as a blueprint for success.

He (Babar) converts those 30s and 40s starts into hundreds," Shastri pointed out. "And it is so important. We keep saying to go out there and face a number of balls, but if one of your top three gets a hundred, you get 300-plus."

The former coach further highlighted the importance of fielding in the marquee tournaments, citing Sri Lanka's title triumph in the last Asia Cup.

"Fielding will be crucial too, you'll have to see which team fields better. Sri Lanka won the last Asia Cup on (the back of their) fielding. They've long been the best fielding side in the subcontinent, right from 1996. They were outstanding in the last Asia Cup. They are holders, let's not forget, so don't discount them in Sri Lankan conditions. If India's fielding raises their bar, then they'll be an even stronger side," Shastri concluded.

