AUS vs ENG 1st Test Weather Forecast, Ashes 2025-26: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Australia vs England Match in Perth?

Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match: Cricket fans in Perth can expect mostly clear skies and minimal chance of rain for the first Ashes Test between Australia and England, starting Friday, November 21, at Optus Stadium. Temperatures are expected to range from 16 degrees Celsius in the morning to 29 degrees Celsius during the day. Humidity will vary between 42 percent and 76 percent. Winds are forecast to blow at 7 to 19 kilometres per hour. The forecast comes as a relief after the previous India series in Australia was disrupted by frequent rain.

Australia will defend the Ashes urn under captain Steven Smith. England, led by Ben Stokes, will seek their first series win in Australia since 2010-11. The hosts have announced their playing XI for the opener. Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett will make their Test debuts. Cameron Green replaces Beau Webster in the lineup. Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland will lead the pace attack, while veteran Nathan Lyon will handle spin bowling.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Beau Webster.

England announced their 12-member squad on Wednesday, November 19. The side left out Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue. Ollie Pope is expected to continue at number three. It remains uncertain whether Shoaib Bashir will feature in the final XI or if England will go with an all-pace attack of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse.

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Jacob Bethell, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Will Jacks.

Live Telecast and Streaming

In India, Star Sports network channels will broadcast the series live. Fans can also stream matches on JioHotstar. The first Test in Perth will begin at 7:50 a.m. IST.