Aus vs SL: Kusal Mendis tests positive for COVID-19

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Australia series.

The five-match series between Sri Lanka and Australia to be played from February 11-20 will be staged across three venues, the Sydney Cricket Ground, Manuka Oval, and Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Mendis was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), conducted on Monday. He is currently undergoing COVID-19 protocols and placed in isolation since Monday.

"Kusal Mendis, who is with the touring Sri Lanka National Team in Australia, has tested positive for Covid-19," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

"The result of the RAT was confirmed following a PCR test, which was conducted on the same day," it added.

The T20I series with Sri Lanka and Australia begins on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

