Aus vs SL: Men in yellow will take on hosts in three-match T20I series (Preview)

Aaron Finch led Australia will take on hosts Sri Lanka in three-match T20I series starting from Tuesday here at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo.

So far both teams had played 22 T20I matches together out of which Australia had won 12 matches and SL had won 9, one match was tied.

But Sri Lanka had been quite impressive when it comes to playing on their own soil as out of four matches they had won two and lost two.

The last time Australia and Sri Lanka faced each other in T20I format was in February 2022 in a home series in Australia which was a five-match series. Kangaroos won the series by a 4-1 margin.

Australia won the first match by the DLS method in which batting first Aus made 149 runs with the loss of nine wickets, and Sri Lanka made 122 runs and lost eight wickets. The rain stopped the play.

Second T20I, Australia won the match in super over, batting first Aus scored 164 for 6. Sri Lanka tied the innings by making 164 with the loss of eight wickets and the match went to super over where SL scored five runs and Aus comfortably won the match.

Third T20I, Australia won the match with six wickets remaining as Sri Lanka batted first and scored 121 runs and lost six wickets. Aus chased the target in the 17th over and register their third win in the series.

Fourth T20I, Australia won the match with six wickets remaining as Sri Lanka came in to bat first and scored 139 runs at the loss of eight wickets. The man in yellow chased the target comfortably in the 19th over and won the match.

Fifth T20I, Sri Lanka won the match with five wickets, Australia came in to bat and scored 154 for 6. Guests chased the target and register their first and only win in the series.

This time the World T20 champions will play Lankans in Sri Lanka where both sides have equal chances to win the series.

The series will kick off with a match at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. The second T20I will starts on June 8 at the same venue and the third T20I will start on June 11 at Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium.

Marsh, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith are all back after missing recent T20 matches against Sri Lanka at home in February. Ashton Agar takes the lead spin duties with Adam Zampa out.

Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan. Standby: Jeffrey Vandersay, Niroshan Dickwella.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Matthew Wade.

( With inputs from ANI )

