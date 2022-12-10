AUS vs WI: Hosts in command after Head, Labuschagne score big, Neser's early jolts rock Windies on Day 2

Australia solidified their grip over the second Test against West Indies at the end of day two with a 409-run lead, leaving the visitors at 102/4 at the end of the day's play following an innings declaration after crossing the 500-run mark on Friday.

At the end of the day's play, Tagenarine Chanderpaul (47*) and Anderson Phillip (1*) were unbeaten for Windies.

Australia started the second day at 330/3, with Marnus Labuschagne (120*), Travis Head (114*).

Both batters continued to make the visitors toil hard for a wicket. Windies were left chasing the ball at every corner of the ground as both Labuschagne and Head were in no mood to stop. Labuschagne and Head crossed the 150-run mark.

The epic 297-run stand between Labuschagne and Head was broken by Devon Thomas, who dismissed Labuschagne for 163 off 305 balls. Aussies were 4/428.

Shortly, Head was sent back to pavilion for a superb 175, consisting of 20 fours, after an unfortunate run out. Half of Aussie side was back in the hut for 442 runs.

Pacer Alzarri Joseph dismissed all-rounder Cameron Green for just nine, taking his second wicket.

Following this, a short stand prospered between Alex Carey (41*) and Michael Neser, the debutant. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite stepped in to cut short the partnership at 37 runs, trapping Neser lbw for 18.

After this, Carey and Starc (5*), helped the Aussies cross the 500-run mark and they declared the innings at 511/7.

Thomas and Joseph took two wickets, while Jason Holder and Brathwaite got a wicket each.

West Indies were rocked by two strikes from Neser, who sent back skipper Brathwaite (19) and Shamarah Brooks (8) for cheap, reducing the Windies to 45/2.

Spinner Nathan Lyon also joined the party, removing Jermaine Blackwood (3). West Indies were three down at 50 runs.

Following this, a short 40-run stand for the fourth wicket developed between Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Devon Thomas, which ended with Green dislodging Thomas' stumps when he was at 19.

At the end of the day's play, Chanderpaul and Phillip helped Windies cross the 100-run mark. But the Aussies were in a commanding position with a 409-run lead.

Brief Scores: Australia: 511/7 d (Travis Head 175, Marnus Labuschagne 163, Devon Thomas 2/53) against West Indies: 102/4 (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 47*, Devon Thomas 19, Michael Neser 2/20) at the end of day two.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor