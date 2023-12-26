Watch: Marnus Labuschagne Chases Away Pigeons at MCG on Day 1 of 2nd AUS vs PAK Test

In a lighthearted moment during the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne entertained spectators as he tried to shoo away pigeons that briefly interrupted play on Day 1.

The amusing incident unfolded in the 48th over of Australia's first innings when pigeons settled on the ground, causing a momentary halt in play. Positioned behind the umpire, the pigeons disrupted the concentration of batsman Steve Smith, who was at the crease.

Labuschagne swiftly took matters into his own hands, humorously attempting to chase away the feathered intruders. Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali joined the effort, contributing to the laughter of the crowd and commentators at the MCG. Play resumed promptly after the pigeons vacated the field, with Steve Smith resuming his innings.

Marnus Labuschagne tries his best to get the game going. 😂🕊️ pic.twitter.com/7KDVjt7Ozj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 26, 2023

Meanwhile, in the cricket action, Labuschagne and Smith formed a partnership for Australia's batting on Day 1 after the dismissal of Usman Khawaja. The duo managed a 36-run stand for the third wicket before Aamer Jamal dismissed Smith for 26 at 154/3. By the end of Day 1, Australia posted a respectable total of 187/3 in 66 overs.

Australia's opening pair, David Warner (38) and Usman Khawaja (42), laid the foundation with a 90-run partnership for the first wicket. Warner, who had an early reprieve when his catch was dropped, eventually fell to Agha Salman at 108/2. Khawaja followed suit at 114/2.

Labuschagne and Smith steadied the ship until Smith's dismissal, after which Labuschagne partnered with Travis Head. The duo ensured no further wickets fell before the close of play on Day 1. As the hosts look to continue their innings on Day 2, Labuschagne and Head are at the crease with scores of 44 and 9, respectively.

Pakistan's bowling effort saw Hasan Ali, Agha Salman, and Aamer Jamal each claiming a wicket. Notably, pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi, though economical, remained wicketless, conceding 63 runs in his 20-over spell. T